Choice Hotels International (CHH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 2.2 %

CHH stock opened at $121.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $153.71.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $797,252.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,169.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

