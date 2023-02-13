Amplitude (AMPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Amplitude to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $14.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at $750,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,129 shares of company stock worth $314,889. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth approximately $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 512.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 813,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1,005.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 411,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Stories

