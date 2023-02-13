Antero Resources (AR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 266.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 595.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,028,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 880,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $17,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Further Reading

