Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Insider Activity at Ares Commercial Real Estate

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 61.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

See Also

