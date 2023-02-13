Comparing Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Advanced Health Intelligence and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Health Intelligence 0 0 0 0 N/A eGain 0 0 1 0 3.00

eGain has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.94%. Given eGain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advanced Health Intelligence and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A eGain -3.16% -5.38% -2.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of eGain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Health Intelligence and eGain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Health Intelligence -$138,918.00 -95.24 -$16.43 million N/A N/A eGain $91.95 million 3.27 -$2.44 million ($0.10) -93.99

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Summary

eGain beats Advanced Health Intelligence on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, fitness and wellness, and consumer apparel sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

