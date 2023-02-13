Critical Analysis: BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioAtla and Kiromic BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 549.06 -$95.40 million ($2.74) -1.33 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$25.59 million ($1.01) -0.18

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

66.2% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of BioAtla shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioAtla and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -57.78% -46.11% Kiromic BioPharma N/A -88.43% -58.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BioAtla and Kiromic BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioAtla presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 379.45%. Given BioAtla’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Risk and Volatility

BioAtla has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioAtla beats Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and ovarian cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1. It has license agreements with CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc. and Longwood University, as well as a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company also has strategic alliance agreement with Leon Office (H.K.) Ltd. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

