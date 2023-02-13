Critical Comparison: UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) & Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) and Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

UC Asset has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Investment has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UC Asset and Gladstone Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UC Asset N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Investment 69.10% 7.27% 4.32%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UC Asset 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UC Asset and Gladstone Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gladstone Investment has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.35%. Given Gladstone Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Investment is more favorable than UC Asset.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UC Asset and Gladstone Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UC Asset $4.53 million 1.21 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Gladstone Investment $72.55 million 6.48 $102.32 million $1.67 8.42

Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.

Summary

Gladstone Investment beats UC Asset on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

