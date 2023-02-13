Head to Head Survey: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) & RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) and RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and RIT Capital Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 0 0 6 0 3.00 RIT Capital Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has a consensus target price of $27.58, suggesting a potential upside of 13.51%. Given Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is more favorable than RIT Capital Partners.

This table compares Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and RIT Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 51.09% 10.37% 4.42% RIT Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and RIT Capital Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Secured Lending Fund $389.85 million 9.96 $460.42 million $2.41 10.08 RIT Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has higher revenue and earnings than RIT Capital Partners.

Summary

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund beats RIT Capital Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act). In addition, the Fund elected to be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company (RIC), as defined under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code). The fund also intends to continue to comply with the requirements prescribed by the Code in order to maintain tax treatment as a RIC. The fund's investment objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through originated loans, equity and other securities, including syndicated loans, of private U.S. companies, specifically small and middle market companies, typically in the form of first lien senior secured and unitranche loans (including first out/last out loans), and to a lesser extent, second lien, third lien, unsecured and subordinated loans and other debt and equity securities.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is an investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange with net assets of some ?1.9 billion. It is chaired by Lord Rothschild, whose family interests retain a significant holding. For 2011 it won the Best Large Trust award from the Investment Trust Journal, for its outstanding performance.

