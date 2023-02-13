Financial Analysis: LG Display (NYSE:LPL) & Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR)

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) and Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LG Display and Electronic Sensor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LG Display alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display -3.35% -6.40% -2.42% Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LG Display and Electronic Sensor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display 2 0 1 0 1.67 Electronic Sensor Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of LG Display shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of LG Display shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LG Display has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Sensor Technology has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LG Display and Electronic Sensor Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display $26.08 billion 0.16 $1.20 billion ($1.07) -5.37 Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Sensor Technology.

Summary

LG Display beats Electronic Sensor Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LG Display

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Electronic Sensor Technology

(Get Rating)

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. engages in the development of chemical vapor analysis process. It develops, manufacture and sale a patented product which is designed to detect and analyze chemical odors and vapors. The company process applies gas chromatography calculations and technology towards the industries, including homeland security, life sciences, chemical and petrochemical, food & beverage and environmental. Its products include Portable zNose-Model 4600 & Model 4200, Battery Operated zNose-Model 4300 and Benchtop zNose-Model 7100. The company was founded by Teong C. Lim in 1995 and is headquartered Newbury Park, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.