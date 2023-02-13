American Lithium (AMLI) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) is one of 104 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare American Lithium to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium’s rivals have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium Competitors 822 2097 2716 87 2.36

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Lithium and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 33.67%. Given American Lithium’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92% American Lithium Competitors -341.18% 3.17% -0.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Lithium and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A -$18.80 million -31.45 American Lithium Competitors $8.33 billion $2.55 billion -6.54

American Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Lithium rivals beat American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

