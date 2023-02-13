Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.16.

IREN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 84,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth about $344,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IREN opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

