Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,114 ($25.41).

Several research firms have commented on HLMA. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.14) to GBX 2,190 ($26.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.45) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Halma Trading Down 2.4 %

HLMA opened at GBX 2,211 ($26.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,598 ($31.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 3,747.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,120.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,149.82.

Halma Cuts Dividend

About Halma

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 7.86 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

