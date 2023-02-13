Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.80.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.87. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $515,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $2,105,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

