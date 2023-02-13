Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives $46.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Avangrid Stock Performance

AGR opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

About Avangrid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 385.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

