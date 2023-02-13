Analysts Set Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) PT at $31.00

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CAL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Caleres has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $847.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $625,953. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Caleres by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Caleres by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,765,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,326,000 after acquiring an additional 81,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Stories

