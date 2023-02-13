Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $53.00 Average PT from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BFH opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $73.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

