Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,993.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,267 shares of company stock worth $519,919. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 933.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 416,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 190,985 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 165,345 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 149,430 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $952.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

