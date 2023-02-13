Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics
In related news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,993.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,267 shares of company stock worth $519,919. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance
Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $952.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $18.96.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.
