fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $7.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.21.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

fuboTV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.44. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in fuboTV by 3,600.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 624,620 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,585,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

