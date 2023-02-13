DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $41.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.30.
Several research firms have commented on XRAY. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance
DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
