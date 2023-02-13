TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded TELUS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. TELUS has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TELUS by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $153,790,000 after buying an additional 1,084,845 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in TELUS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 42,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

