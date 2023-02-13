Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of APT stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $53.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of -0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

