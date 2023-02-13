JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €280.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTX. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($263.44) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €223.80 ($240.65) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a fifty-two week high of €221.10 ($237.74). The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion and a PE ratio of 50.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is €215.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €190.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

