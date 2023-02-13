UBS Group Reiterates “€260.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($256.99) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($263.44) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

ETR:MTX opened at €223.80 ($240.65) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €215.15 and a 200-day moving average of €190.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a twelve month high of €221.10 ($237.74).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

