JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,150 ($25.84) to GBX 2,200 ($26.45) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($23.92) to GBX 2,000 ($24.04) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($18.93) to GBX 1,625 ($19.53) in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Compass Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Compass Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.2489 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

