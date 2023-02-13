StockNews.com Lowers Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LNG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.03. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $112.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

