AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ACM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.25.

ACM opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 4,060.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 6,037.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

