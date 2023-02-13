Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $1.75 target price for the company.
Shares of DM stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.28.
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
