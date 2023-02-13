Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $1.75 target price for the company.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of DM stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 36.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 451,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 121,612 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 207,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 975,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 321,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

