Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 2.0 %

EQC opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,561,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,117,000 after buying an additional 101,989 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,537,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,524,000 after buying an additional 128,558 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after acquiring an additional 881,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,701,000 after acquiring an additional 425,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

