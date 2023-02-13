Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

HII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HII opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $177.20 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

