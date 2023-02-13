IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.25.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 1.0 %

IEX stock opened at $225.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.69 and its 200 day moving average is $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in IDEX by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in IDEX by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.