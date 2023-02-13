Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.03.

NYSE PAA opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 671.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,902,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,059,000 after buying an additional 3,396,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after buying an additional 2,447,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after buying an additional 1,696,004 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,647,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,452,000 after buying an additional 1,265,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

