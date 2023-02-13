StockNews.com Lowers Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
ORA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Ormat Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
Featured Stories
