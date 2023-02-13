Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Mistras Group Price Performance

Shares of MG stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $163.55 million, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.51. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

About Mistras Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 486,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Mistras Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 402,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 116,297 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 88,197 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 394,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

