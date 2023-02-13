Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Lindsay Trading Up 1.0 %

LNN stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.36.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 2,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

