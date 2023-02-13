Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

LXFR has been the subject of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 57.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Luxfer by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

