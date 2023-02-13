Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

PM stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after buying an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,398,000 after buying an additional 476,875 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.