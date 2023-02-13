Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NGS stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $137.36 million, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.34. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Gas Services Group

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Leslie Ann Beyer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,035.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 232,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.