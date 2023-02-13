St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Shares of JOE opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.26. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

