Devon Energy (DVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Devon Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $63.54 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

