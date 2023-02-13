PerkinElmer (PKI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PerkinElmer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $135.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.00. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $185.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.
PerkinElmer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
