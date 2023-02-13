PerkinElmer (PKI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $135.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.00. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $185.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.90.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.