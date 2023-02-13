Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 287.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.67 ($3.46).

EMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

LON:EMG opened at GBX 254.80 ($3.06) on Wednesday. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 277 ($3.33). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 231.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.12.

In other news, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.64), for a total transaction of £24,998.60 ($30,050.01). In other news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £31,650 ($38,045.44). Also, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.64), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,050.01).

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

