Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.31.

KOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.53) to GBX 735 ($8.84) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOS opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

