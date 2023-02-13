Analysts Set ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) PT at $23.11

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of ForgeRock to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $143,969.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,708.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $143,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,708.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ForgeRock by 222.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

