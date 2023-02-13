GoDaddy (GDDY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect GoDaddy to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE GDDY opened at $80.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Citigroup began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $715,754. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,821.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $249,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $294,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

