Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE HE opened at $42.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,703,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
Further Reading
