InvenTrust Properties (IVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $32.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,167,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after buying an additional 485,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

