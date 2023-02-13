Fastly (FSLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,077,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,190 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $148,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,680,924 shares in the company, valued at $69,748,846.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,740. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 122.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 19.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

