Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

HT opened at $9.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $359.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.28%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HT shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.