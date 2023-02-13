Energy Transfer (ET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.77.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 91.05%.
Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on ET. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Transfer (ET)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.