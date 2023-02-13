Energy Transfer (ET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 91.05%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,000 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ET. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.