Warrior Met Coal (HCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Warrior Met Coal Price Performance
NYSE:HCC opened at $38.36 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19.
Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.83%.
Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.
