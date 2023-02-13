Warrior Met Coal (HCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $38.36 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

HCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

